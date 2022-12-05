Video: 4-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Shastri Nagar

As per the information from the Delhi police, there has been no loss of life as the house was empty.

Police, fire tenders, and ambulance reached the spot in time.

New Delhi:

A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday. The Delhi Police further confirmed the incident recorded in a video.


The police also confirmed a purported video of the incident.

