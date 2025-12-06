Watch: Woman's Surprise Gift For Mother Turns Into An Emotional Moment, Internet Calls It "Cute"

A woman, named Aparna Devyal, surprised her mother with a pair of gold earrings on her birthday, leaving her in tears of joy. The beautiful moment between a mother and daughter went viral on social media, leaving the user emotional.

The video shared on Instagram shows Aparna selecting the earrings from a jewellery store and then presenting them to her mother at home after wrapping them properly in a gift box. Her mother opens it and is visibly surprised and emotional.

Watch the video here:

The video further shows the mother gently touching the earrings and trying them on. She looks at Aparna with pride and says, "Sach me tum mature ho gayi ho," which translates to "You have truly grown up."

In the caption, Aparna wrote, "I wish i could give you all the happiness of the world."

Social media reaction

The video has garnered a wave of affectionate comments from Instagram users, who were moved by the display of affection between the mother and daughter.

"Aunty it's not waste it's an investment. And when we kids buy our moms gold, it's not for you moms it's because we want to feel your happiness second hand . Every son daughter grows up thinking one day we will do this for our parents . Please let us do this FOR US!" one user wrote.

"Hum wo last generation han jin ki maa ka koi social media accounts ni just simple si hoti han maa. miss you maaa," another user wrote.

"Every child's dream, aunty ji kitne khush hue," a third said.