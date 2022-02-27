US-Bound Passenger Arrested With Bullets At Delhi Airport

The passenger was supposed to fly to San Francisco but was de-boarded. (Representational)

A US-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel on Sunday at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying four live bullets in his luggage, officials said.

He was intercepted by the security personnel during security check at terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at about 2 am.

The passenger was supposed to take a United Airlines flight to San Francisco but he was de-boarded.

As he could not furnish any valid authorisation for carrying bullets of .32 mm calibre, he was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing counter-terrorist cover to the IGI airport.

