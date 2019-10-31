US-Bound Passenger Arrested With 8 Bullets At Delhi Airport

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned

A US-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly carrying eight live bullets in his baggage, an official said.

A Central Industrial Security Force official, deputed at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggages, detected bullet-like objects while checking the bag of Indian national Tejinder Singh, he said.

"Eight live bullet rounds of .32mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to San Francisco," the official said.

The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for carrying the ammunition, he added.

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.