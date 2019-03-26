Uphaar Tragedy: Non-Bailable Warrants Against Accused Sushil, Gopal Ansal

A fire at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of Hindi film "Border" on June 13, 1997 had claimed 59 lives.

Delhi | | Updated: March 26, 2019 16:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uphaar Tragedy: Non-Bailable Warrants Against Accused Sushil, Gopal Ansal

Non-bailable warrants issued against accused for alleged tampering of evidence.


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against accused Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal for alleged tampering of evidence in Uphaar cinema hall fire case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued the non-bailable warrants against them.

The court is hearing a case related to the tampering of evidence in the case after Krishnamoorthy, who lost two children in the fire, pressed for an early date contending it was a 10-year-old matter which has been already delayed.

Krishnamoorthy has been fighting a legal battle on behalf of the victims' families for the last 20 years.

A fire at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of Hindi film "Border" on June 13, 1997 had claimed 59 lives.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

uphaar caseUphaar tragedyUphaar cinema

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tejasvi SuryaMurli Manohar JoshiJaya PradaChandrayaan 2Election 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusRR vs KXIPEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsAsaduddin OwaisiSanjay NirupamUrmila MatondkarSamsung A70Royal Enfield TrialsAmazon OffersFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................