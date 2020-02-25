UP Man Arrested With Rs 24 Lakh "Suspicious" Cash At Delhi Metro Station

Rohit Kumar Yadav, 22, a resident of Ayodhya, was arrested by the CISF personnel as his bag had a huge amount of cash that looked suspicious, the official said.

The man was arrested at Azadpur metro station on Monday (Representational)

New Delhi:

A man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by CISF personnel with over Rs 24 lakh "suspicious" cash at a Delhi Metro station, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Azadpur metro station on Monday.

A total amount of Rs 24.50 lakh in cash was recovered from his bag and the case was referred to the Income Tax department for further investigation, he added.

