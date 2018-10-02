Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Inaugurates 'Happiness Area' In Delhi

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the happiness area in Chanakyapuri.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has developed certain green 'happiness' areas to relieve the mental stress and physical fatigue of people and to enhance the natural beauty of the city.

"The unique and the natural gift given by NDMC would be served as the breathing space and green lungs to the people of Delhi," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the inauguration of a happiness area in Chanakyapuri.

Naresh Kumar, Chairman, NDMC, informed that under the project of Happiness area development, NDMC had developed a number of green areas in New Delhi like Indo-African Friendship Rose Garden, Indo-BRICS Rose Garden, Indo ASEAN Garden and Charkha Park.

"In the same spirit, NDMC has recently completed these happiness areas at Yashwant Place, Nayay Marg and North Avenue and such more Happiness areas would be developed in the different localities of New Delhi area," Mr Kumar said.