Unidentified Men Snatch Handbag From Police Official In Delhi

The police are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused (Representational)

Unidentified men snatched the handbag of a police official in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on March 10 outside Vasant Square Mall, they said.

The official, who is an assistant commissioner of police in traffic unit of the Delhi Police, was in civil uniform when the incident happened, a senior police officer said.

She had cards, some cash and other documents in the bag, the police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused. The police are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)