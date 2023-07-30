Video: Massive Blaze At Delhi Shoe Factory, 13 Fire Engines Rush To Spot

The fire broke out in the morning.

A fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Udyog Nagar area on Sunday morning, officials said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire breaks out in a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar. Fire tenders are present at the spot, fire fighting operations are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3jTKCRJhK7 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 9.36 am, following which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire fighting operation is underway and no injury has been reported so far, they said.

