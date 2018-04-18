Uber Driver, With Fake Licence, Masturbates In Front Of Woman Passenger; Arrested They were near the National Museum on Janpath Road when the woman noticed that the driver was masturbating. "I immediately pressed the panic button and called the police," she said

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT The woman was on her way to home in the cab when the driver started masturbating. New Delhi: An Uber driver has been arrested for allegedly masturbating while driving a woman passenger in the heart of Delhi. The woman, who works with a private company, had booked a cab to home on Sunday. But her journey soon tuned into a nightmare when the driver allegedly started masturbating.



"We were near the National Museum on Janpath Road when I noticed that the driver was masturbating. I immediately pressed the panic button and called the police," the woman said in her complaint.



The driver was arrested and investigations revealed that his licence was also fake, police said. A case has been filed.



A few days ago, a Delhi man, who claims to have a "habit" of "flashing at women" after getting drunk, masturbated in front on two women in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj. A serial offender, the police say, the man recently came out of jail after serving 14 months for a similar crime.



In February, a Delhi University student had filmed the horror that unfolded on a



But what is more alarming is the fact that even after she raised an alarm, the fellow passengers didn't bother to act, she claimed.



Similar cases have also been reported from other metro cities, including Mumbai, which is considered safe for women. Actor



Last year, a man was arrested for masturbating on a Mumbai local.



