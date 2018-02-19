Driver Held For Allegedly Masturbating In Front Of Marathi Actress Popular actor Sumeet Raghavan, Ms Chinmayee's husband, had filed a police complaint with Vile Parle Police and the Mumbai Traffic Police following the alleged incident. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor sought help to trace the culprit who was in a white BMW with the last four registration digits as 1985, IANS reported.

A driver was arrested by the Mumbai Police today for allegedly masturbating in front of noted Marathi actress Chinmayee Surve-Raghavan this afternoon, news agency ANI reported.



Popular actor Sumeet Raghavan, Ms Chinmayee's husband, had filed a police complaint with Vile Parle Police and the Mumbai Traffic Police following the alleged incident. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor sought help to trace the culprit who was in a white BMW with the last four registration digits as 1985, IANS reported.





"The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near the Parle Tilak Vidyalaya School in Vile Parle east got off his car and started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him, he escaped. She could note down just the last four digits," he posted on Facebook and Twitter. He also



"Yes, we have detained the 42-year old driver of the vehicle, identified as Jivan Choudhary and further investigations are underway," Vile Parle police chief, Senior Police Inspector Laxman Chawan told IANS.



While Sumeet Raghavan has featured in several Marathi and Hindi films and teleserials in the past 35 years, Chinmayee is also an acclaimed Marathi theatre, tv and film actress.



(With inputs from agencies)



