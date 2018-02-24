Two Sisters Were Allegedly Smothered To Death By Mother In Delhi

The bodies of Nandini (5) and Akansha (six months) were found on Tuesday morning, they added.
The autopsy report pointed at smothering as the cause of the deaths, a senior police officer said.
The mother, Suman, allegedly suffered from mental illness and claimed to have "divine visitations", he added.
"She is the prime suspect in the case and is presently undergoing counselling," the officer said.
The father of the victims said he was asleep and found out about the incident the next morning, the officer added.