Two Men Arrested While Trying To Sell Stolen Phones In Delhi: Police

Two men were arrested when they tried to sell stolen mobile phones in Delhi, the police said today. One of the accused, a 21-year-old, wanted to buy his girlfriend a gold ring, so he tried to sell the stolen phones, but he and his friend were caught due to the ongoing lockdown, officials added.

With the arrest of the accused, identified as Arun and Ankit, both residents of outer Delhi's Bhalaswa Dairy, the police have claimed to have solved four cases of robbery.

Four mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered from them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they are members of an active gang of robbers and have committed robbery and snatching from truck drivers and other fellow passerby around GT Road near Mukarba Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

They also confessed about their involvement in a recent incident wherein they robbed a truck driver after injuring him, he said.

"The accused wanted to sell the robbed mobile phones to have a good amount, since Arun had promised his girlfriend that he would gift her a gold ring on her birthday in June, but they failed to sell the robbed mobile phone amid lockdown. We are also interrogating them further to check their involvement in other cases," the DCP added.

Arun is previously found to be involved in six cases of snatching and robbery, he said.