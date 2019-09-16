Two Auto Drivers Killed In Accident In Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

A case under the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Swaroop Nagar Police Station. (Representational)

Two auto-rickshaw drivers were killed after a speeding car collided with their autos in North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Sareen, 40, and Jaikishan Gupta, 36, they said.

During investigation, it was found that the car was driven by one Mohit, 23, a resident of Bhairon Enclave in Palam.

He was returning home from Murthal after having dinner with his friends. When they reached near Swaroop Nagar Bus Stand, GT Karnal road at around 1:40 am, the car hit the auto-rickshaw drivers who were waiting for passengers at the bus stand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

Both the injured were rushed to the BJRM Hospital and referred to the LNJP Hospital from there. At around 8:30 am on Monday, both the drivers succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Swaroop Nagar Police Station and Mohit was apprehended, police said.

Jaikishan Gupta was the sole breadwinner for his family of five members.

"He was driving auto from past 15 years and used to live in Swaroop Nagar area on a rented accommodation with his wife Shilpy Gupta and three children -- Sejal Gupta, Dev Gupta and Anshul Gupta," said Radha Krishna Gupta, Gupta's elder brother.

Jaikishan Gupta and Sareen were sitting inside their autos when the incident happened.

"Four men were injured in the incident in which two sustained injuries and discharged after treatment from the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial. I was informed by other auto drivers as I live near the spot where the incident happened," said Sagar Mishra, Gupta's relative.

The victims, who sustained injuries on their legs, were initially treated at the BJRM Hospital but later referred to the LNJP Hospital.

"Sareen was responding less than Jaikishan. I spoke to him in the morning and he said that everything happened in just fraction of seconds. Jaikishan was a native of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh and we have donated his eyes," Sagar Mishra said.

