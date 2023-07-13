Truck Jumps Delhi Road Divider, Hits Vehicle Carrying Kanwariyas, 4 Killed

The damage on both trucks points to the intensity of the crash.

Four people were killed when two trucks collided on GT Karnal road in north Delhi's Alipur around midnight. One of those injured is in a critical condition, police have said.

One of the trucks was taking kanwar yatris (pilgrims) to Haridwar. Police said that preliminary investigation had found that a truck approaching Delhi lost control, crossed the road divider and hit the other truck on its way to Haridwar.

At least 20 kanwar yatris were travelling on the truck. "Total 15 person were injured and 4 died on spot. Rest of the yatris are being traced," a police statement said.

The driver of the other truck that crossed the divider is on the run. Police said the road has been cleared for traffic movement. A case has been registered a further probe is on.