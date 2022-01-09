Two 19-Year-Olds Arrested For Murdering Two Cab Drivers In Delhi: Police

The accused were arrested near the Zakhira flyover area, police said. (Representational)

A day after two cab drivers were found murdered in the city and their belongings stolen, police on Saturday said two 19-year-olds have been arrested in the case.

Identified as Aakash, alias Akku, and Junaid of Anand Parbat area, the accused admitted during interrogation that they hatched the conspiracy to book cabs online and then murder and loot the drivers, senior police official, Central, Shweta Chauhan said.

Around 1 am on Friday, they booked a cab from the Kamal T-point. After travelling some distance, they strangled the driver to death from behind, took his mobile phone and dumped the body and the car at separate locations, Ms Chauhan said.

Thereafter, they booked another car around 6.45 am from Anand Parbat. They used the same modus operandi but disposed the driver's body and the car near the Ramjas ground before fleeing with his wallet and phone, Ms Chauhan said..

Police had begun investigation after the car was found parked with its driver lying unconscious inside it around 8.45 am on Friday. The man was taken to the RML Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

He was identified as Anil Yadav (48) of Mahavir Enclave. His mobile and wallet were missing. As police contacted his wife, she said Yadav had left home around 6.30 am for work, the officer said.

The body of the other cab driver, Chavvi Nath of Noida, was found in the Bharat Nagar area of northwest Delhi and his car at Gulabi Bagh, the police said.

As the police set up technical surveillance and obtained details of passengers who boarded the cabs, they zeroed in on the two accused and arrested them near the Zakhira flyover area, Ms Chauhan said.

She said Aakash works at a mobile phone repair shop, and Junaid sells chicken along with his father at the Nehru Nagar Mandi.