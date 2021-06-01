Meme Fest On Twitter As Delhi Permits Home Delivery Of Alcohol

The Delhi government order is intended to avoid heavy crowding at wine and beer shops in the city after the lockdown is relaxed further in the coming days.

The Delhi government last month imposed strict restrictions to contain the second wave (File)

The Delhi government has allowed home delivery of liquor under the amended excise rules. However, only those with L-13 licence can deliver Indian and foreign liquor. Buyers can place the order using mobile phone apps and websites but the details of the apps and online portals are yet to be released.  The government order is intended to avoid crowding at wine and beer shops amid the pandemic.

However, after the news came out, several Twitter users came up with memes. While some resorted to a little sarcasm, others questioned the priority of authorities during the pandemic.

Expressing his joy, a user shared a meme of a liquor shop with the picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

 Then there were a few who were looking for the app.

A user said this is how people will be waiting for the delivery man after placing an order.

Another took inspiration from actor Paresh Rawal's character in the film Hera Pheri to express his excitement. 

Some even said, “Pfizer nahi toh Budweiser sahi”. 

Let's see a few reactions to the Delhi government's decision.

The Delhi government last month imposed strict restrictions to contain the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Just before the announcement of the imposition of the lockdown, long queues were seen outside wine and beer shops in Delhi. Now, as the government is preparing to unlock the city gradually, it allowed some liquor shops to deliver alcohol at homes.

"The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through the mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution," the Delhi government said in a notification.

Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha are other the states where home delivery of liquor is allowed. Delhi's neighbours Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh have already opened wine and beer shops.

The Supreme Court had advised states last year to consider home delivery of liquor.

