Meme Fest On Twitter As Delhi Permits Home Delivery Of Alcohol

The Delhi government last month imposed strict restrictions to contain the second wave (File)

The Delhi government has allowed home delivery of liquor under the amended excise rules. However, only those with L-13 licence can deliver Indian and foreign liquor. Buyers can place the order using mobile phone apps and websites but the details of the apps and online portals are yet to be released. The government order is intended to avoid crowding at wine and beer shops amid the pandemic.

However, after the news came out, several Twitter users came up with memes. While some resorted to a little sarcasm, others questioned the priority of authorities during the pandemic.

Expressing his joy, a user shared a meme of a liquor shop with the picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BREAKING: The Delhi government, on Tuesday, permitted home delivery of both Indian and foreign liquor. pic.twitter.com/l2bfuFxDAq — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY???????? (@AdvAshutoshDube) June 1, 2021

Then there were a few who were looking for the app.

Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor through mobile apps, online portals#liquor#Delhi



Me looking online for apps who can deliver but can't find any pic.twitter.com/aE7ht9XZd2 — Saraswat™ ???????? (@theSocial_Guy) June 1, 2021

#liquor delhi government to delhi people about liquor pic.twitter.com/SW0HKfnoPU — Anmol Sethi (@anmolsethi51155) June 1, 2021

A user said this is how people will be waiting for the delivery man after placing an order.

#HomeDelivery

* #homedelivery of #liquor is allowed in delhi*



Sharabi with chakna waiting for delivery boy, after ordering old Monk : pic.twitter.com/88DC891Uu9 — kaviyarani (@kaviyarani1) June 1, 2021

Another took inspiration from actor Paresh Rawal's character in the film Hera Pheri to express his excitement.

Delhi govt permits home delivery of Indian and foreign #liquor



Le Frnds: pic.twitter.com/z84QVyWpAU#liquor — Ravi panoriya (@panoriya_ravi) June 1, 2021

Some even said, “Pfizer nahi toh Budweiser sahi”.

Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor. Pfizer nahi toh Budweiser sahi — Prashant (@Guru_Gantaal) June 1, 2021

Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor. Pfizer nahi toh Budweiser sahi — Ertugrul Ghazi???????? (@Ertugrulghaziii) June 1, 2021

Let's see a few reactions to the Delhi government's decision.

Delhi govt. permits home delivery of liquor through online portals.



Drinkers in Greater Noida : pic.twitter.com/OZRw9zgfWU — कट्टर भक्त ???? (@_XoY0) June 1, 2021

Door-to-door vaccine shots dena tha, instead Delhi government allows home delivery of vodka. — Uday (@ludaycrous) June 1, 2021

Delhi government allows home delivery of liquor.



Mera desh badal raha hai! pic.twitter.com/yzEdk0kMaQ — Manish Sharma ???????? (@lion_india) June 1, 2021

The Delhi government last month imposed strict restrictions to contain the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Just before the announcement of the imposition of the lockdown, long queues were seen outside wine and beer shops in Delhi. Now, as the government is preparing to unlock the city gradually, it allowed some liquor shops to deliver alcohol at homes.

"The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through the mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution," the Delhi government said in a notification.

Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha are other the states where home delivery of liquor is allowed. Delhi's neighbours Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh have already opened wine and beer shops.

The Supreme Court had advised states last year to consider home delivery of liquor.