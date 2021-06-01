Delhi Government Allows Home Delivery Of Liquor Via Website, Mobile Application

The Delhi government on Tuesday allowed sale of liquor in the city through mobile application or website in order to avoid heavy crowding at the wine and beer shops across the city, news agency ANI said on micro blogging website Twitter.

Delhi government permits home delivery of Indian liquor and foreign liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal, ANI said on its official Twitter handle.

"The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution," Delhi Government said in a notification.

The government said that only liquor shops which have the L-13 licence will be allowed to carry out home deliveries of Indian and foreign liquor.

The Delhi government last month imposed a lockdown in the city after second wave of Covid-19 infections hit the city. Just before the announcement of imposition of lockdown long queues of people were seen outside the wine and beer shops in the city.

Neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh have already opened wine and beer shops.

Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha are among states where home delivery of liquor is allowed.

The Supreme Court had last year advised the states to consider home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing after visuals emerged of people crowding outside alcohol shops in violation of Covid protocols.