Tuberculosis Patient Dies By Suicide At Kashmere Gate Metro Station In Delhi

Police said they have found a suicide note from the person (Representational)

A 68-year-old tuberculosis patient allegedly died by suicide on Thursday by jumping before a train at the Kashmere Gate metro station on the Red Line, officials said.

A senior police officer said the man has been identified as Sunil Gupta, a resident of Chawari Bazar.

He said that according to the victim's brother, Gupta was suffering from tuberculosis for the past few years and had already spent more than Rs 6 lakh on his treatment.

A DMRC official said the incident occurred around 11:16 am when the passenger allegedly jumped before the approaching train at the Kashmere Gate Metro station when the train was going towards Shaheed Sthal.

The passenger was retrieved from tracks and was sent to the nearest hospital around 12:04 pm after police clearance, he said.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The DMRC official said train services were regulated during this period.

Services were run in one short loop from Rithala to Tis Hazari, and in another short loop from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) to Shastri Park. No services were available between the Tis Hazari-Shastri Park section, the official said.

Normal train movement was restored at 12:04 pm on the entire line after the removal of the person in police presence, the official said.

Police said they have found a suicide note from the person. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

