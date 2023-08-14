Delhi's Kashmere Gate Metro Station Gets Hoax Bomb Threat, Caller Arrested

The Kashmere Gate metro station is an important interchange on the Delhi Metro network.

A bomb threat call at Delhi's Kashmere Gate metro station, which caused panic among the security forces yesterday, turned out to be a hoax, and the caller, who was reportedly drunk at the time, has now been arrested by the police.

The incident occurred two days before Independence Day, when security is strengthened across the national capital, especially in sensitive places like the Delhi Metro stations. The Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) control room received a call late in the evening that a bomb was present at the Kashmere Gate station of the Delhi Metro. The metro police and the CISF started a search operation, which caused panic at the busy station.

After an extensive search of the metro station by the forces, nothing was found, and the threat call turned out to be a hoax. The police then started locating the caller, who was arrested today from the Kashmere Gate area, the cops said.

The 26-year-old caller, Rahul, was reportedly drunk when he called the CISF control room. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

The Kashmere Gate metro station is an important interchange on the Delhi Metro network as three important lines: Yellow, Violet and Red lines have an intersection here, and every day lakhs of commuters change trains at the station.

