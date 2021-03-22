Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Friend For Asking For Sexual Favours In Delhi: Cops

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body (Representational)

A 22-year-old man killed his friend in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area for allegedly demanding sexual favours from him, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Monu, they said.

"On Monday, Monu killed his friend Bharat (32), a resident of Trilokpuri. He smashed the victim's head with a heavy stone," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Deepak Yadav said.

After killing Bharat, the accused started heading towards a police station to report the matter but was intercepted by the police's emergency response vehicle (ERV) team, the DCP said.

When the team questioned the accused about the blood stains on his clothes, Monu told them that he had killed his friend because he asked for sexual favours, Mr Yadav said.

The team reached the spot and recovered the body, he said.

The police said the accused and Bharat met through Facebook and knew each other for the last three years. Both of them were drunk during the time of the incident, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station and the accused has been arrested, police added.