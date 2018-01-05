Transport Services Hit As Fog Continues To Grip National Capital The minimum temperature for the day was recorded as 7 degrees Celsius.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Visibility in the national capital dropped to 100 metres affecting transport services. New Delhi: Heavy fog continued to grip the national capital Friday morning disrupting transport services in and around Delhi. Over 62 trains were delayed, 20 rescheduled and 18 trains were cancelled while 17 flights were delayed as visibility dropped to 100 metres.



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had on Thursday assured that safety of passengers and timely arrival and departure of trains are the top priorities.



It was also announced that a device to track railway signals would be installed in railway engines to help the trains move safely to ease the obstructions created due to the fog.



Transport services around Delhi have witnessed frequent disruptions in the past few days, causing inconvenience to commuters.



Around 14 flights and 60 trains were delayed due to dense fog in the capital on Thursday as the visibility stood at 50 metres. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius which is two notches below the season's average



The government has said that it is monitoring the situation and trying to bring some improvement in the system performance.









