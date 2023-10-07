South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match In Delhi Today: Routes To Avoid

For those planning to attend the match, it is essential to know the stadium's entry points (File)

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the ICC World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka today (October 7). The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Feroz Shah Kotla near ITO. To ensure smooth traffic movement during the match, Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to avoid certain routes and follow parking guidelines.

Traffic diversions and restrictions

To ensure smooth traffic movement, certain road diversions and restrictions will be in place near the match venue. Heavy vehicles and buses will not be permitted on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

On Saturday, from noon till midnight, commuters have been advised to avoid specific roads, which include Rajghat to JLN Marg, LN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.

Gate-wise entry to stadium

For those planning to attend the match, it is essential to know the stadium's entry points. Gates 1-7 are situated on the southern side. These gates are accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg. Gates 8-15 are on the eastern side which can be accessed through JLN Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal. Gates 16-18, on the western side, can be accessed via Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near the Petrol Pump.

Parking arrangements

Parking near the stadium will be limited, and it is mandatory to display a car parking label on your vehicle's windscreen. Make sure you write the vehicle number on the parking label. Without a valid parking label, you would not be allowed near the stadium. To reach parking lots P1, P3, and P4, take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, or Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (with a U-turn allowed at Delhi Gate) and enter from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, near the petrol pump.

General vehicles not allowed

General vehicles will not be allowed to park on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP flyover (both carriageways) on the match day. Vehicles parked here will be towed away and face legal action.

Park and ride facility

For visitors without labelled vehicles, there is a convenient park-and-ride facility available. You can park your vehicle at designated sites like Mata Sundari Parking, Shanti Van Parking, and under Velodrome Road. Bus services from these sites will commence 2 hours before the match and continue for an hour after the match ends.

App-based taxi services

If you plan to use app-based taxis or other taxis for drop-offs and pickups, use the service lane on Ring Road between IP flyover and Rajghat crossing.