Toy Vendor By Day, Car Batteries Thief By Night, Delhi Man Arrested

At night, the toy vendor stole batteries out of cars, motorcycles and auto rickshaws. (Representational)

A 25-year-old toy vendor was arrested for allegedly stealing car batteries in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said today.

The accused has been identified as Salim, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension.

"On November 20 during patrolling, police received information regarding a thief. At around 7 pm, they arrested a person who was carrying a plastic bag carrying some heavy articles inside it," senior police officer Chinmoy Biswal said.

During search, a black vehicle battery was found inside the bag, he said.

"Salim disclosed during interrogation that he used to work as a toy vendor during day time. He used to inspect various streets of Govindpuri, Kalkaji and Tughlakabad on the pretext of selling toys and balloons," Mr Biswal added.

In the night hours, he used to target cars, motorcycles and auto rickshaws for stealing batteries as well as water meters affixed outside houses. The accused used to sell these batteries and water meters to junk-dealers, he said.

Four vehicle batteries and two water meters were recovered from his possession, Mr Biswal said.