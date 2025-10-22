Toxic Haze Covers Delhi For 2nd Straight Day, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

A thick layer of toxic haze covered Delhi for the second straight day post Diwali as people continued to burst firecrackers beyond the two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court. The air quality remained in the 'very poor' category at 345 at 7 am, according to the data available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website.

Of the total 38 monitoring stations, 34 were in the 'red zone', indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality. Two stations - Punjab Bagh and Wazirpur - were in the 'severe zone' with the AQI at 433 and 401.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Visuals from the ITO, where the air quality index was recorded at 361, showed a layer of smog hovering in the area.

#WATCH | Visuals from the ITO as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region was recorded at 361, in the 'Very Poor' category, this morning

The air quality index (AQI) stood at nearly 350 on Tuesday - a five-year post-Diwali low despite a 77.5 per cent drop in stubble burning, which was normally a significant reason for air pollution in the national capital. The PM2.5 levels reached shocking averages of 488 micrograms per cubic metre - nearly 100 times the exposure limit advised by the World Health Organisation.