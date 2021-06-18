3 Arrested For Allegedly Cheating People On False Job Promises In Airlines: Delhi Cops

Four mobile phones, SIM cards, pamphlets, fake Aadhar cards have been seized: Police (Representational)

Three members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly duping people on false promises of getting them jobs in private airlines as well as the Airports Authority of India, the police said on Friday.

They were identified by the police as Himanshu Thakur (25), Subham Tiwari (23) and Ajay Thakur (31).

The matter came to notice after a complaint was filed at the IGI Airport police station by Surender Singh, the police said.

In his complaint, Mr Singh mentioned that in October 2020, he received a call from a man who offered him a job at a private airline, some time after he uploaded his resume on a job portal.

The man also asked him to provide his basic details and pay a registration fee, Singh added.

Mr Singh deposited the money but the caller kept on asking for more under various pretences, a senior police officer said.

This way, the complainant ended up depositing Rs 1,60,000 in a bank account held by Subham Tiwari and Arun Kumar Sharma, but he never got the job, the officer added.

During the course of investigation, all relevant information was collected from the complainant about the transactions and telephonic calls. Mobile numbers used to contact the complainant were kept on surveillance, said Rajeev Ranjan, senior police official (IGI Airport).

On the basis of the details, Subham Tiwari was arrested first and then Himanshu Thakur and Ajay Thakur, he said.

The accused used to put up advertisements on social media that read "Direct Bharti in Airport Authority of India, illiterate to graduate boys and girls are required for various posts", Mr Ranjan said.

When job seekers reached out, the accused convinced them to deposit money in their accounts on various excuses and then stooped taking calls, Mr Ranjan said.

Four mobile phones, SIM cards, pamphlets and fake Aadhar cards have been seized, and an investigation is underway, the police said.