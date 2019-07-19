Teen In Mercedes Rams Another Car In Delhi, Injures CRPF Men

19-year-old Sanidhya Garg was driving the Mercedes, police said.

The undergraduate son of a Noida businessman rammed his Mercedes into a hatchback which had Central Reserve Police Force troopers on board.

Late on Thursday in Greater Kailash area, the Wagon-R driven by constable Vinod Kumar was smashed into a mangled square when 19-year-old Sanidhya Garg sped right into it. The teenager broke a divider and left the rear seat occupant of the Wagon-R critical.

"The driver of the Mercedes car jumped the red light near Siri Fort and rammed into the Wagon-R. The impact was such that the air bags of the Mercedes car came out and the car climbed on the divider damaging a pole too," said an officer.

Constable Vinod Kumar, 36, and his colleague Babu Lal Yadav, 38, have been injured. Narender, 24, believed to be the rear seat occupant is critical.

Yadav and Kumar were discharged after first aid, but Narender is critical, police said.

"Sanidhya Garg is pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce from London and currently on vacation. His father has an iron business in Noida," said Vijay Kumar, DCP, South Delhi.

According to the police the driver of the black Mercedes car was coming from the Siri Fort side towards Archana Cinema and the Wagon-R was coming from Moolchand and headed towards Chirag Delhi.

"The vehicles have been seized. No presence of alcohol in anyone's medical examination have been found," added the DCP.

