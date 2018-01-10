Teen Allegedly Raped In Delhi, Two Arrested Deputy Commissioner of Police B.K. Singh said the teenager was raped at a house in Shahdara area after the two accused picked her in a car from outside Bangla Saheb gurdwara in central Delhi on Friday night.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The accused were traced through their mobile numbers. (Representational) New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in east Delhi by two young men, who have since been arrested, police said on Tuesday.



Deputy Commissioner of Police B.K. Singh said the teenager was raped at a house in Shahdara area after the two accused picked her in a car from outside Bangla Saheb gurdwara in central Delhi on Friday night.



The accused had dropped her back at the gurdwara the next day after sexually assaulting her and given her two contact numbers.



The two accused, in their early 20s and related to each other, were arrested from Mudalia Ilahi Baksh in Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said. The identity of the accused was not revealed by police.



A police officer told IANS that the girl had run away from her house in New Ashok Nagar in east Delhi for the third time and was staying put at the gurdwara.



He said preliminary investigation suggested the girl was not forced into the car or forcibly taken to the house.



"Since she is a minor, we will have to file a rape case even if the matter is of consensual sex," he said.



Police said the girl again went along with the two accused in the car on Saturday but asked for returning to the gurdwara mid-way.



On Sunday, the girl lodged a police complaint following which the accused were traced through their mobile numbers.



