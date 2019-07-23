Technical Snag Hits Services Of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line developed a technical snag. (File image)

Commuters travelling by the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faced a tough time this morning as services on a section of the corridor were affected due to a technical snag, officials said.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida.

"The snag occurred sometime around 7 am between Palam and Terminal 1 stations, leading to a delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

The DMRC also tweeted about the delay to inform the commuters, many of whom take the Magenta Line to reach the airport.

After over an hour-and-a-half, normal services were restored on the line, the officials said.

