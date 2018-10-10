Technical Snag Hits Service On Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in northwest Delhi and Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

Services were briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Wednesday due to a technical snag, following which a train was removed from operation at the Green Park station, an official said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in northwest Delhi and Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

"A train developed some signaling issue at around 11.20 am at Patel Chowk station going towards Huda City Centre. As a result, the train was withdrawn from services at the Green Park station at around 12 noon," a DMRC spokesperson said.

This resulted in bunching of trains on the down line (towards Huda City Centre) during this period as trains moved with restricted speed between Patel Chowk and Green Park stations, he said.

For more Delhi news, click here.

