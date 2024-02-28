Delhi Metro Services Delayed On Yellow Line After Passenger Found On Track

"A passenger was found on track, due to which services are delayed," an official said (Representational)

Services were delayed on the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro today due to a "passenger on track," the transporter said.

The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

"A passenger was found on track, due to which services have been delayed," an official said, adding more details are awaited.

A passenger said that the metro he was travelling in around noon, halted for over 15 minutes at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.



