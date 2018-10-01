Tampered With Seal As 'Symbolic Protest': Manoj Tiwari To Top Court

An FIR was lodged against Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today told the Supreme Court that he had broken the seal of a premises in the city as a "symbolic protest" against the illegal action of officials of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and was willing to accept the role of 'sealing officer' as suggested by the top court.

He said he was willing to assist in executing the directions with regard to sealing and if the court-mandated monitoring committee was dissolved, he would make the city a "better liveable and lawful place" within four years.

Mr Tiwari, a Member of Parliament from the north-east Delhi constituency, said he had not "disobeyed" any orders of the top court.

The top court has issued a contempt notice against Mr Tiwari for allegedly breaking the seal of a premises, which was being run in violation of the Delhi Master Plan.

He has claimed that the monitoring committee and EDMC were misusing the authority of the court by trying to sensationalise the whole issue.

In an affidavit filed in the court, he said that no contempt was committed by him as did not disobey the orders of either the court or the monitoring committee, and EDMC officials had sealed premises in Gokalpuri area without following "due process of law".

Claiming that he has not disobeyed any orders of the top court, Mr Tiwari has urged the court to drop the contempt notice issued against him.

He has also referred to the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act 2011, and said that this law extends the protection to unauthorised colonies across the city from sealing and demolition action.

"The deponent (Tiwari) had broken the EDMC seal as a symbolic protest against the illegal action of the EDMC officials as they carried out the sealing action contrary to the specific provisions of law and also contrary to the principles of natural justice," he has said in his affidavit.

Mr Tiwari, further said that since the sealing action in the case was not initiated under the orders of the court or under the direction of monitoring committee, no contempt was committed by him.

"It is most respectfully submitted that if this court dismisses/dissolves the monitoring committee, the deponent (Tiwari) shall, as a 'sealing officer', make this city a better liveable and lawful place within four years," he said, adding that he would not adopt a "pick and choose" method in doing the work.

He has claimed that the EDMC has dragged the monitoring committee in the matter with a sole intention to gather "media glare and publicise" the whole issue.

The state BJP chief has claimed that the monitoring committee was set up by the top court to oversee implementation of orders of the court, but it was never the scope of the panel to take actions, in unauthorised colonies since they are protected under the 2011 Act.

"The officials of the corporation under the garb of the monitoring committee is acting in an absolutely arbitrary manner and creating terror in the mind of the general public," he has said in his affidavit.

Accusing the authorities for adopting 'pick and choose' method, the legislator has questioned as to why no actions have been taken in areas like Okhla, Jamia, Shahin Bagh, Noor Nagar, Johari Farms having five to seven storeyed buildings.

Mr Tiwari claims that the monitoring committee was acting in "an absolute arbitrary manner and abusing the powers" conferred on it by the top court.

On September 25, he had appeared before a bench and the court had directed him to file an affidavit within a week explaining why contempt proceedings not be initiated against him.

