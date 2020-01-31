BJP Promises Clean Water, E-Scooters In Delhi Election Manifesto: 5 Points

Nitin Gadkari spoke on the central government's initiatives for the national capital.

Here are the top five takeaways from the BJP manifesto:

BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the centre's flagship health scheme, will be implemented in the national capital if his party is voted to power. The party has also promised free electric scooters to girls studying in higher secondary school and school, so they can get to class with ease. Manoj Tiwari said that the BJP, if voted to power, will also cater to the city's poor by providing them with flour for just Rs 2 per kg. The party also promised to ensure clear water supply to every household in the city. The manifesto also promises a "permanent solution" to the sealing drive in the national capital for the benefit of local businesses. Thousands of traders have been protesting the move. A government body to ensure the development of new colonies in the national capital was also promised in the document. The Union cabinet had earlier approved a much-awaited proposal to regularise 1,728 unauthorised colonies.



With only a little over a week for the Delhi elections, the BJP today released a manifesto that promised to address several "problems" faced by the city. The event was attended by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan, among others. While Manoj Tiwari spoke on the party's vision for Delhi, Mr Gadkari highlighted the various city-specific development projects taken up by the BJP-ruled central government. The BJP will be pitched against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the elections, to be held on April 8.