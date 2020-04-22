Ex-AAP Leader Charged Under Anti-Terror Law In Intel Staffer's Murder

Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain was arrested last month.

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain, accused in the murder of an Intelligence Bureau employee, has been charged under the tough Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), more than a month after his arrest.

The politician, accused of murder, rioting and arson during February's deadly clashes in the capital, was arrested last month after a court refused to accept his request to surrender, saying it was not in its jurisdiction.

The police have also arrested former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and activist Khalid Saifi in the case, news agency PTI reported.

Tahir Hussain was charged after the body of the intelligence agency staffer Ankit Sharma was recovered in late February from a drain in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad, one of the worst-hit areas in the violence over the citizenship law. The police said he was on the run since his name cropped up in the case.

Ankit Sharma, 26, who worked as a Security Assistant with the IB, had gone missing during the Delhi violence. His family said he was picked up by a mob on his way home from work. His body, bearing multiple stab wounds, was found the next day.

Ankit Sharma's father, Ravinder Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, had accused Tahir Hussain of the murder.

The allegation was seconded by the BJP's Kapil Mishra, whose rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act was linked to the beginning of the violence on February 23.

Tahir Hussain was charged with murder and arson and was suspended from the primary membership of AAP.

Denying any wrongdoing, Tahir Hussain said he and his family were victims of the violence, not its perpetrators. In a video, he said, he and his family and he had gone to a "safe place in presence of police on 24th" and did not return home after that.

His claims were initially confirmed by the police. Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Singla had said that he and his team had rescued the politician following an SOS call. But later, the police issued a clarification, refuting the officer's statement.

Clashes between groups supporting and protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had also charged two students from Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university under UAPA in a case related to the Delhi violence.