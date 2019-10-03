Surgical Blade, Wrapped In Tape, Found In Delhi Jail Inmate's Stomach

The undertrial prisoner is lodged in at Delhi's Mandoli jail. (Representational image)

A undertrial prisoner at Delhi's Mandoli jail hid a surgical blade in his stomach. The matter came to light on Tuesday when an undertrial inmate named Sunil alias "Chooha", a resident of Trilokpuri, returned to the jail after appearing in a court hearing.

While entering the jail, the jail staff conducted the manual searching. However, nothing was found. But the metal detector pole detected the metal and alerted the jail staff. The guards informed about it to the jail authorities, who called the doctors to examine the inmate.

The prisoner was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where doctors started preparing to carry out an operation to remove the suspicious object from the inmate's body. The worried inmate revealed everything to the doctors.

"The prisoner revealed that he is hiding a surgical blade, wrapped in a tape, in his stomach. He informed that he had swallowed the blade to hide it from the jail authorities," said high-placed sources at Tihar jail.

The inmate is accused of being involved in several cases of theft and robbery.

