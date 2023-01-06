CCTV Shows Car Owner, Arrested, On Call Soon After Delhi Dragging Horror

Ashutosh is seen in two CCTV clips talking on the phone while pacing outside his home in Rohini.

The owner of the car under which a young Delhi woman was dragged and killed in the early hours of the New Year was arrested this morning.

Ashutosh, the car owner, is accused of giving false information to the police and trying to cover up the incident.

Five men were arrested on January 1, hours after Anjali Singh, 20, was hit by the car and dragged for 13 km. The police are looking for a seventh suspect, Ankush, accused of helping in the cover-up.

Ashutosh is seen in two CCTV clips talking on the phone while pacing outside his home in Rohini in north Delhi at around 4.06 am, shortly after Anjali was killed.

Ashutosh was allegedly on the phone with the men driving his car, discussing what had happened and planning how to help them get away with the crime. He allegedly organised an autorickshaw so the men, after bringing his car back, could escape.

Anjali Singh was heading home with a friend on her scooter when she was hit by the car a little after 2 am. Her leg was caught in a wheel and she was dragged away by the car while her friend suffered minor injuries.

The men, allegedly drunk, came to realise that the woman was caught under the car, but they kept driving around the same area and taking multiple U-turns to shake off the body. After the body fell off, the men drove off.

The five arrested soon after the car was tracked down were:

*Deepak Khanna, 26, a driver in Gramin Sewa

*Amit Khanna, 25, working for SBI Cards. He was allegedly driving the car.

*Krishan, 27, works for Spanish Culture Centre

*Mithun, 26, a hairdresser

*Manoj Mittal, 27, a ration shop dealer

The police say there were four, not five men in the car.

Amit Khanna was driving the car when it ran over Anjali Singh, not his relative Deepak, as they had claimed.

Deepak Khanna was at home, but he was asked to take the blame as Amit Khanna was driving without a license, the police said.