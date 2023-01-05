'Looked Like A Dog Or Child': Witness Who Reported Delhi Car Horror

Anjali Singh was dragged for 13 km by the car, which took multiple U-turns to dislodge the body.

The man who first alerted the police to the car dragging a young woman in Delhi on New Year's morning, killing her in the most horrific way, said he thought a "dog or child" was caught underneath the vehicle.

Rohit was going home after dinner at a friend's house around 2 am late Saturday when he saw the car. He would later learn that it was 2 km from the site where the car had hit the woman.

"It looked like a dog or a child was under the car. I parked my bike and called the police. At first the connection was not clear, so I called again. It was 2.18 am," Rohit told NDTV.

He said the car was moving at a slow speed, but suddenly accelerated.

After calling the police, Rohit went home.

"There was no police car or policeman around throughout. Later, I received seven-eight calls from the police, asking me what I saw, what colour and number was the car...," he said.

Rohit said the next morning he couldn't stop thinking about what he saw and wondered what was under the car.

"It was only next evening when someone told me what had happened," he recounted.

Anjali Singh, 20, was riding her scooter with her friend Nidhi when the car, with five drunk men, hit her.

Anjali's leg was caught in one of the wheels and she was dragged away by the car while her friend, thrown onto the other side, suffered minor injuries.

Anjali screamed but the men in the car didn't stop, even when they saw her arm under the wheels. She was dragged for 13 km by the car, which took multiple U-turns to dislodge the body.

Anjali's body was found with her clothes ripped off and skin peeled away.

An autopsy report has revealed that she had at least 40 external injuries, so severe that her ribs were exposed from her back, the base of her skull was fractured and some "brain matter was missing".

She had injuries to the head, spine and lower limbs. The cause of her death is listed as "shock and haemorrhage", besides multiple injuries.