Students Doing Well Due To Delhi Government's Focus On Education: Lt Governor

Delhi LG VK Saxena spoke about Delhi government's focus on education and healthcare

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today said the AAP government's focus on improving the education sector had ensured that students are performing well now in the national capital.

During his maiden address in Delhi Assembly on the first day of the budget session, Lt Governor VK Saxena said the government is upgrading the education and health infrastructure in Delhi.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly about healthcare, Mr Saxena said, "New hospitals will add 16,000 beds while existing hospitals are being upgraded."



