'Strict Action': Delhi Government Caps Ambulance Rates For Covid Patients

Amid reports of steep rates being charged for providing ambulance services to Covid patients, Delhi Chief Minister announced today that his government is capping maximum prices that private ambulance services can levy. The chief minister underscored that strict action will follow against the violators.

"It has come to our notice that private ambulance services in Delhi are charging illegitimately. To avoid this practise, Delhi govt has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order," tweeted Mr Kejriwal, attaching the Delhi government order that had the detailed rates as well.

Last Saturday, Delhi Police arrested ambulance driver Pramod Kumar, 30, for charging Rs 8,500 for shifting a patient for a distance of five kilometres.

The Supreme Court last year had directed all states to fix a reasonable rate for providing ambulance services to Covid patients.