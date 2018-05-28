"Stop Creating Obstacles": Arvind Kejriwal Tells Lt Governor On Twitter After Lt Governor Anil Baijal posted a tweet on CBSE Class 12 results

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal mentioned Atishi Marlena's removal on Twitter. (File) Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for "creating obstacles", after the latter congratulated teachers and students of government-run schools in the national capital on their good performance in CBSE Class 12 examinations.



On Twitter, Mr Kejriwal sought to know from Mr Baijal who had benefitted when the centre removed Atishi Marlena, advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, from the post in April.



Ms Marlena was among the nine advisors to Delhi ministers whose appointments were cancelled following a Union Home Ministry directive that said these posts were "not sanctioned".



His tweet came after Mr Baijal said on Twitter: "Heartiest congratulations to all our students of Class-XII & their parents for their outstanding performance. Sincere thanks to their teachers. Would advise to follow your dreams with sincerity, dedication & hardwork (sic)."



The April 17 cancellation of appointments had escalated the tussle between the AAP government and the centre.



Mr Sisodia had then said that the centre's order was a "conspiracy to derail" the "education revolution" in Delhi. He had alleged that Ms Marlena, who he said was playing a "vital role" in improving Delhi's education system, was targeted.



He said 168 government schools have achieved 100 per cent results, against the 112 schools last year.



Mr Sisodia also said that as many as 638 government schools achieved pass percentage of 90 and above, against the 554 last year.



Mr Kejriwal too praised the students and said the results were achieved despite many hurdles.



