Spacious, Mall-Ready Liquor Stores Likely In Delhi's New Excise Policy

The Delhi government's upcoming excise policy is set to give the city's liquor stores a major facelift - bigger, modern and mall-ready outlets, even as it sticks to the existing government-run model.

According to sources, the draft of the new excise policy, expected to be released soon, recommends continuing the present structure where only Delhi government corporations operate liquor vends across the city. The proposal rules out any immediate return of private players in the retail liquor business.

"The new policy is likely to continue the present retail structure in which four Corporations of the Delhi government run liquor vends in the city and there would not be any private players," a senior official said.

Goodbye To 'Caged' Counters

The upcoming policy is expected to bring an aesthetic shift to Delhi's liquor scene. Most current stores, often cramped and barred by metal grills, could soon be replaced by open, spacious, and better-designed outlets- some even proposed inside malls and shopping complexes.

"The policy is likely to suggest that the corporations should have bigger and better liquor stores, preferably at malls and shopping complexes for enhanced consumer experience," the official added.

A meeting of the high-level committee, chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, was scheduled for Friday but was postponed. The committee, formed in August by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has studied excise frameworks from other states and held consultations with manufacturers and retailers to design what the government calls a "transparent and socially conscious" excise policy.

Higher Margins, More Premium Options

Sources said the draft may propose raising profit margins for retail outlets, from the existing Rs 50 per bottle for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Rs 100 for imported liquor, to encourage greater brand diversity.

"Raising the margin will ensure brand availability of high-end liquor in Delhi by encouraging retailers to stock up a variety of stuff instead of keeping cheap liquors. This will also stop brand pushing," a source familiar with the discussions said.

At present, over 700 government-run outlets are managed by four corporations: Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), and Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS).

Each outlet currently earns a fixed profit margin of Rs 50 on most hard spirits, irrespective of retail price. Officials argue this uniform model ensures price stability but leaves little room for innovation or improved customer experience.

Policy Timeline And Background

Delhi's excise system has seen multiple overhauls in recent years. The 2021-22 excise policy, introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party government, had handed over retail liquor operations to private firms in a bid to boost revenue and improve service standards. However, following allegations of corruption and irregularities, the policy was scrapped, and state-run outlets were reinstated in September 2022.

The current "old" policy has been extended several times and remains in effect till March 31, 2026. The new draft policy will be implemented only after Cabinet and Lt Governor approval, and following public consultation.

Focus On Social Security

Officials said the high-level committee is balancing two goals- improving consumer convenience and maintaining social safeguards. New recommendations are likely to ensure that vends remain away from schools, residential colonies, and religious places, addressing long-standing public concerns.

Once cleared, the new excise policy could mark the most significant retail-level reform since the 2021 overhaul, this time with an emphasis on cleaner design, transparency, and a better buying experience.