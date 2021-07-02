South Delhi Civic Body Says 20 Markets To Go Plastic-Free

South Delhi Municipal Corporation constituted "City Level Task Force" on June 18, 2021 (Representational)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday said that it will declare 20 markets as single-use plastic-free in its jurisdiction.

The decision was taken during the first meeting of the "City Level Task Force" on Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and phasing out of Single-Use Plastics (SUPs), held under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of SDMC.

During the meeting, decisions like enforcement and monitoring of ban on plastics less than 50 microns, IEC activities in active collaboration with RWAs, Market and Trader Associations, Industrial Associations, etc. by conducting mass awareness campaigns, workshops, rallies, posters, training were also taken.

The "City Level Task Force" was constituted by the SDMC on June 18, 2021.

The meeting was attended by Task Force Members including District Magistrates (South/New Delhi/ South East/South West/Central/North/ est District), Deputy Commissioners (Central, South, West, Najafgarh Zone), NGO ITC WoW, RWA- Defence Colony and Navjeevan Vihar, Representative of Nehru Place Traders Association, Representative of Association of Okhla Industrial Area, Member Managing Committee of Okhla Industrial Estate Association, Engineer-in-Chief (SDMC) and Senior SDMC officials.

