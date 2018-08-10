Soon, Cabs Of Other States Will Need Permit To Enter Delhi

The vehicles registered in other states can enter Delhi if they have national permit (Representational)

Cabs and taxis of other states plying in the national capital will have to get Delhi government's permit as it is firming up a policy to regulate such vehicles.

In reply to a question by BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan, Delhi's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday told the Delhi Assembly that taxis and cabs of aggregator services are plying in Delhi through agreements.

"Licensing and Regulations of App based Aggregators Rules were formed. A high powered committee has been formed to give final shape to it," Gahlot said.

The Rules will be implemented after the committee submits its report, Mr Gahlot said and added "Cabs of other states entering Delhi will have to seek permits to ply in the national capital. I think that there will be such provision in the proposed taxi scheme for app-based cab aggregators."

The transport vehicles registered in other states can enter Delhi if they have national permit, all India tourist permit or if they are covered under agreements between states, he said in his written reply.

The minister admitted that taxis from neighbouring UP, Haryana and other states were running without legal permit in Delhi.

The enforcement wing of Transport department takes action against such vehicles from time to time under the laid down rules, he said.

In June month, drivers of 404 such taxis were challaned by the enforcement teams of Transport department and 104 such vehicles were impounded, he added.