Delhi Government Regularizes Unrecognised Schools, Bringing Relief To Private Schools, Parents

In a major relief for Delhi's private schools and thousands of parents, the Delhi government has announced a one-time regularisation drive for private unaided schools operating without official recognition, including those located in non-conforming areas of the city. The decision, described by officials as a "long-pending correction," addresses a decade-old gap in the capital's education framework that left many institutions functioning without formal approval and students studying in uncertainty.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a detailed order inviting applications from private unaided schools that have either never been recognised or whose earlier recognition has expired. Under the new policy, these schools can now apply for recognition under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which make it mandatory for all private schools to hold a valid recognition certificate before operating. Officials said the initiative was taken in the larger public interest to ensure that every student in Delhi studies in a safe, accountable, and legally compliant institution.

Every applicant school will be required to fill out a comprehensive 73-point checklist prepared by the Directorate. The checklist evaluates compliance across infrastructure, safety, and academic benchmarks. It includes parameters such as building safety, fire preparedness, sanitation and drinking water facilities, emergency and disaster management plans, staff qualifications, and the availability of teaching and learning resources.

Schools must also furnish legal documents related to land use, ownership, and management structure. Recognition will only be granted to institutions that meet the standards prescribed under Section 19 of the RTE Act, and the process will be carried out in a transparent and time-bound manner.

For parents and students, the decision brings much-needed reassurance.

Recognition ensures that schools are legally authorised to operate, meaning that students' education, examination results, and transfer certificates remain valid under law. Parents will now have greater transparency and accountability from school managements, while students will benefit from uniform safety, hygiene, and quality standards across recognised schools.

Education experts believe this move could help restore trust between families and private institutions, many of which have been operating in a regulatory grey zone for years.

Announcing the decision, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood called it a "historic and people-first reform that ends a decade of neglect."

"For over ten years, this issue remained buried in files while children were denied their constitutional right to education," said Sood. "Previous governments played favouritism, recognising a few while neglecting many. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji, we have ended this selective discrimination. This is not just administrative reform, it is justice for our children, fairness for our institutions, and a genuine step towards democratising education in Delhi."

Sood added that the reform ensures full compliance with Article 21-A of the Constitution and the Right to Education Act, reaffirming the Delhi government's commitment that "no child shall be denied education due to administrative or locational barriers."

According to the minister, the decision will bring nearly 500 schools under the Directorate of Education's oversight, creating around 20,000 new seats for students under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories. "This is a milestone in equitable education governance, a reform that will be remembered as a defining chapter in Delhi's education journey," he said.

The Directorate of Education will now begin processing applications submitted by schools through its official channels. Each application will undergo scrutiny and on-ground verification before recognition is granted. Schools are expected to comply fully with safety and infrastructure norms, and any found violating the conditions even after recognition could face penalties or cancellation. Officials have assured that the process will remain fair, transparent, and time-bound to prevent bureaucratic delays.

The regularisation drive marks a significant shift in Delhi's education policy, from expansion to regulation and quality assurance. By bringing all private schools under one legal and safety framework, the government aims to ensure that every child in Delhi learns in a recognised, safe, and well-governed environment. Education observers say the move could become a model for other states facing similar issues with unrecognised private institutions.