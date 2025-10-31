Watch: Annabelle Roams Delhi Streets In Viral Halloween Transformation

A Delhi-based makeup artist has taken social media by storm with her spooky Halloween transformation into Annabelle, the haunted doll from The Conjuring movie series. Izaa Setia, known for her creative makeup skills, stunned locals as she walked through the streets of Delhi in full character.

Wearing a white frock, red ribbon, and Annabelle's signature braided hairstyle, Setia painted her face ghostly white with dramatic eye makeup to complete the look.

Her viral video, shared on Instagram with the caption "Dilli Ki Makeup Artist Bani Annabelle, Sheher Mein Macha Darr Ka Hungama," shows her interacting with surprised onlookers. While some were visibly frightened, others were amused, capturing the moment on their phones and even requesting selfies.

Watch the video here:

Setia's attention to detail and confidence in portraying the character earned her praise online, with many calling it one of the best Halloween looks by an Indian artist. She was also applauded for bringing the Halloween spirit to Indian streets, where such celebrations are still growing in popularity.

Social media users were left in awe and amusement by Annabelle transformation video, with one commenting, "It takes a lot of courage to do what you have done." Another wrote, "If you would have come in front of me, I would have cried a lot, I swear." A third added with relief and humor, "I was waiting for this annual ritual. Thank god I only see reel of this and not real. You scary woman," capturing the mix of fright, admiration, and lighthearted reactions to her chilling Halloween stunt.

Halloween, celebrated annually on October 31, has its roots in the Celtic festival of Samhain. It is believed that on this night, the boundary between the living and the dead becomes blurred, leading people to light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off spirits. Though traditionally celebrated in Western countries, Halloween has seen rising interest in urban India in recent years.