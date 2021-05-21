SN Shrivastava Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner 

SN Shrivastava had been repatriated to the Delhi Police from the CRPF

SN Shrivastava, who was holding the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police of the city, informed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday.

"With the approval of Competent Authority, SN Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT:1985), presently holding the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi is hereby appointed to the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post and until further orders," the MHA said in its order.

Mr Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner in February 2020. He then succeeded the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Mr Shrivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, had been repatriated to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).