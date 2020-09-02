Smog Tower In Delhi's Connaught Place Will Be Ready In 10 Months: Officials

Top Court had in January directed to construct a smog tower in Connaught Place within 3 months.

The work to install a smog tower at Connaught Place in central Delhi has started and it will be ready in 10 months, officials said on Wednesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed for the smog tower with Tata Projects Limited. Land has been prepared and soil testing and feasibility survey has been completed, an official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee said.

"The work has started. We expect to complete the construction in 10 months," he said.

The smog tower will be 20-meters high and is expected to cost Rs 19 crore.

The Supreme Court had in January directed the Delhi government to construct a smog tower in Connaught Place within three months. It had also directed the central government to install another such structure to reduce pollution in Anand Vihar in the same span of time.

The top court had last month hit out at the Centre and Delhi government for missing the deadline of April 13 for completing the construction of two smog towers in the city.

Experts have questioned the effectiveness of smog towers, calling them a "waste of money".

