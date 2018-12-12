Signalling Snag Hits Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, Causes Long Delays

Due to a technical snag in signalling, trains between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj stations are running on restricted speed of 25 kmph as a part of "fail-safe mechanism", leading to minor bunching of trains, he said.

Delhi | | Updated: December 12, 2018 16:18 IST
Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faced delays this afternoon due to a "technical signalling snag" (File)


New Delhi: 

Commuters faced a hard time travelling on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line this afternoon as the newly-opened section suffered a technical glitch in signalling, affecting train services.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi's to Botanical Garden in Noida.

"The point (crossovers zone) on the line, as a train departs from Jasola Vihar towards Botanical Garden (down Line) on Magenta Line is showing some signalling issue though physically it's fine, since 12:05 pm," an official said.

Due to this, trains between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj stations are running on restricted speed of 25 kmph as a part of "fail-safe mechanism", leading to minor bunching of trains, he said.

However, overall services on Magenta line are normal and authorised automatic speed in affected section will be restored as soon as the issue is sorted out, the DMRC said.

Many passengers took to Twitter to share their experience. "Technical delays make traveling by metro very unpredictable. And this are happening more often now a days! #magentaline," a passenger, Rakesh Kamal, tweeted.

Another passenger wrote, "Took 1 hour from Kalkaji Mandir to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. Technical fault in Magenta line."

Last week, services on the Blue Line were affected for two consecutive days due to signalling issues.
 

