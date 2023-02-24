Fridge Murder: Court Hearing On Charges Against Aaftab Poonawala On March 7

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of strangling his partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body.

A Delhi court today fixed March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for hearing on charges after Aaftab Poonawala was produced physically before the court.

Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court had committed the case to sessions court where cases of heinous offences like murder are tried.

On February 7, the court had taken cognizance of the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the police on January 24.



