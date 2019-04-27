12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At Park In Delhi's Shahdara, Say Police

Shahdara, Delhi: However, she has not been able to tell police about the exact place, sequence of events or about the person yet, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: April 27, 2019 00:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At Park In Delhi's Shahdara, Say Police

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a person at a park in Delhi's Shahdara (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a person at a park in Delhi's Shahdara, police said Friday. Police were informed about the incident on Thursday.

The girl's mother has lodged a complaint and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police officer said.

The person is yet to be identified.

The officer said the survivor is out of danger and is recuperating.

However, she has not been able to tell police about the exact place, sequence of events or about the person yet, police said.

The matter is being probed.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ShahdaraDelhiEast Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AvengersThanos gauntletElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsAvengers Endgame ReviewXiaomiAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................